MEDIA RELEASE

The Pu‘uanahulu Landfill in Waikoloa and the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station in Kailua-Kona will be closed all day on Saturday, October 14, 2017, due to road closures for the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kona.

The closure at Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services including Residential Rubbish Disposal, HI5 Redemption, 2-Bin Recycling, Green Waste Recycling, Re-Use Store and Mulch Pick-up.

Alternative services for Residential Rubbish Disposal, HI5 Redemption and 2-Bin Recycling are available at the Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station.

Regular operations at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume on Sunday, October 15, 2017. The Pu‘uanahulu Landfill will resume its normal schedule and re-open on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Mahalo for your cooperation!

If you have any questions, please contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at 808-961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



