Police are searching for a 65-year-old man Robert R. McNabb who was last seen in the Hilo area on Thursday (Oct 5). McNabb is part Hawaiian, 5’10” tall, about 145 pounds, grey shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion. McNabb was last seen wearing black colored jean pants and a black short sleeve shirt carrying a backpack. He lives in Honokaa.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call to call Detective Kayne Kelii at (808) 961-2378 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

