MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces construction work along Banyan Drive between Banyan Way and Lihiwai Street in Hilo from October 10 to December 29, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

Contractors will begin excavation work on October 10. Work will be performed off the road but occasional partial lane closures may be necessary while heavy equipment is moved. Motorists are asked to slow down and drive with caution in the construction area.

This work is part of the company’s efforts to upgrade underground infrastructure and improve service reliability for customers.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



