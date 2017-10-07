The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the high surf advisory for east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 a.m. Monday (Oct 9).

Surf is forecast to be in the 6-9 foot range along east facing shores.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

