MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the following traffic modifications in the Hawaiian Paradise Park neighborhood this weekend as part of the ongoing Keaau-Pahoa Road Shoulder Lane Conversion, Phase 2.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7, 6 A.M. TO 6 P.M.

Shower Drive from Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) to 28th Avenue will be closed to thru traffic.

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) in both directions in the vicinity of the Shower Drive/Pohaku Drive intersection.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8, 6 A.M. TO 6 P.M.

Pohaku Drive from Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) to Pohaku Circle will be closed to thru traffic.

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) in both directions in the vicinity of the Shower Drive/Pohaku Drive intersection.

Hawaii County has been notified and emergency vehicles will use alternate routes, if necessary, as the work involves milling of the existing roadway and fill with hot mix asphalt.

Use of the hot mix asphalt and extended weekend work hours will allow HDOT to complete the necessary paving in this area in one weekend versus over the course of a week.

Electronic message boards notifying the public of this weekend’s work will be posted in the area of the planned closures.

