High Surf Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. this evening (Oct 6).

Surf is forecast to be in the 5-8 foot range along east facing shores.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. this evening (Oct 6).

The forecast is for winds and seas from the east at 15 to 25 knots and seas 6-10 feet in height.

A small craft advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

