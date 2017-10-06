MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light reports that about 2,000 customers in North Kohala experienced a power outage last night. The outage occurred at 7:44 p.m. and service was restored at 9:58 p.m. The area was experiencing strong winds at the time the outage occurred.

Hawai‘i Electric Light thanks the North Kohala community for its patience and understanding while crews worked to safely restore service to the area.

Outage information is posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage. To report a power outage or downed line, customers may call the company’s Trouble Desk at 969-6666.

