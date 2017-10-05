

Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation and ranged about 32–37.5 m (105–123 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued to occur beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, primarily at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). Small earthquakes were also scattered beneath the upper western and northern flanks of the volcano. GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

Three earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week. On October 3, at 4:25 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.9 earthquake occurred 12 km (7 mi) southeast of Honoka‘a at 12 km (7 mi) depth. On September 30, 2017, at 10:33 a.m., a magnitude-3.5 earthquake occurred beneath Pāhala at 36 km (22 mi) depth, and at 5:50 p.m., a magnitude-3.0 earthquake occurred 12 km (7 mi) west of Kalaoa at 34 km (21 mi) depth.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, volcano updates and photos, recent earthquake info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. September 28-October 5, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



