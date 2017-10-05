MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are conducting an investigation into a reported shooting incident in Puna yesterday, (October 5), which resulted in a 63-year-old sustaining gunshot wounds to his chest and head.

At 3:05 p.m., Wednesday evening, (October 5), police responded to the Hawaiian Acres subdivision for a report of a man down in his driveway with wounds to his head and chest. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center by air ambulance in serious condition.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



