 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a man wanted for a sex assault

Posted on October 5, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Ian Andrew Parker

Ian Andrew Parker

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kona man wanted for questioning in a sex assault case.

Kaʻū police investigating a sex assault that occurred in the Ocean View area have identified the suspect as Ian Andrew Parker.

Parker is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches, 210 pounds, with short brown hair and fair complexion.

Parker is known to frequent the Kona and Ocean View areas.

He was last seen operating a white colored, Dodge truck, with a pipe rack and orange colored metal toolbox in the bed. The license number of the truck is HLF-227.

Anyone with information regarding Ian Andrew Parker is asked to contact Officer Douglas Phillips of the Kaʻū District at (808) 939-2520 or the police department’s non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona. All Crime Stoppers information is kept strictly confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6585.3560  chart+50.7285
S&P 5002552.07  chart+14.33
AAPL155.39  chart+1.91
FB171.24  chart+2.82
GOOG969.96  chart+18.28
INTC39.53  chart+0.19
MSFT75.97  chart+1.28
ORCL48.91  chart+0.01
QCOM52.35  chart+0.39
ALEX46.38  chart-0.02
BOH84.25  chart+1.29
BRN1.89  chart+0.02
BYD27.18  chart+1.60
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF32.33  chart+0.42
CYAN3.95  chart+0.10
HA39.85  chart+0.15
HCOM30.68  chart-0.11
HE33.78  chart-0.04
MLP14.65  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0014  chart+0.0004
NNUTU2.25  chart+0.05
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.10  chart+0.27
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Oct 5, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: