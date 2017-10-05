MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kona man wanted for questioning in a sex assault case.

Kaʻū police investigating a sex assault that occurred in the Ocean View area have identified the suspect as Ian Andrew Parker.

Parker is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches, 210 pounds, with short brown hair and fair complexion.

Parker is known to frequent the Kona and Ocean View areas.

He was last seen operating a white colored, Dodge truck, with a pipe rack and orange colored metal toolbox in the bed. The license number of the truck is HLF-227.

Anyone with information regarding Ian Andrew Parker is asked to contact Officer Douglas Phillips of the Kaʻū District at (808) 939-2520 or the police department’s non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona. All Crime Stoppers information is kept strictly confidential.

