 

   

Categorized | Archery/Shooting, Sports

Hilo Trap & Skeet Range temporarily closed beginning Wednesday (Oct 11)

Posted on October 5, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Trap & Skeet Range located at 1010 Leilani Street in Hilo. The facility will be closed from Wednesday, October 11 at 12 noon due to a staffing shortage.

The facility will reopen on Saturday, October 14, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Normal hours for the facility are Wednesdays 12 noon – 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Royden Chow at 961-8739.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6585.3560  chart+50.7285
S&P 5002552.07  chart+14.33
AAPL155.39  chart+1.91
FB171.24  chart+2.82
GOOG969.96  chart+18.28
INTC39.53  chart+0.19
MSFT75.97  chart+1.28
ORCL48.91  chart+0.01
QCOM52.35  chart+0.39
ALEX46.38  chart-0.02
BOH84.25  chart+1.29
BRN1.89  chart+0.02
BYD27.18  chart+1.60
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF32.33  chart+0.42
CYAN3.95  chart+0.10
HA39.875  chart+0.175
HCOM30.68  chart-0.11
HE33.78  chart-0.04
MLP14.65  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0014  chart+0.0004
NNUTU2.25  chart+0.05
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.10  chart+0.27
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Oct 5, 2017 / 4:41 pm
ad

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: