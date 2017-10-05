MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Trap & Skeet Range located at 1010 Leilani Street in Hilo. The facility will be closed from Wednesday, October 11 at 12 noon due to a staffing shortage.

The facility will reopen on Saturday, October 14, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Normal hours for the facility are Wednesdays 12 noon – 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Royden Chow at 961-8739.

