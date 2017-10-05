MEDIA RELEASE
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.
— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —
1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.
