 

   

Categorized | News

Hawaii Island lane closures for the weekend of October 6-8, 2017

Posted on October 5, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6585.3560  chart+50.7285
S&P 5002552.07  chart+14.33
AAPL155.39  chart+1.91
FB171.24  chart+2.82
GOOG969.96  chart+18.28
INTC39.53  chart+0.19
MSFT75.97  chart+1.28
ORCL48.91  chart+0.01
QCOM52.35  chart+0.39
ALEX46.38  chart-0.02
BOH84.25  chart+1.29
BRN1.89  chart+0.02
BYD27.18  chart+1.60
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF32.33  chart+0.42
CYAN3.95  chart+0.10
HA39.85  chart+0.15
HCOM30.68  chart-0.11
HE33.78  chart-0.04
MLP14.65  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0014  chart+0.0004
NNUTU2.25  chart+0.05
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.10  chart+0.27
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Oct 5, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: