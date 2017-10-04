By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 10:42 a.m. alarm Wednesday (Oct 4) to Kona Drive in Ocean View for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home about 80 percent engulfed in flames with most of the first floor burning and the entire second story burning. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the structure determining there was nobody home at the time of the blaze. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Volunteers with the Red Cross dispatched to the fire scene to make sure residents had food, shelter and clothing after being displaced by the fire.

The two-story, 650 square foot un-permitted home was destroyed at an estimated loss of $26,500.

