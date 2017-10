By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 8:55 p.m. alarm Monday (Oct 2) to 15-1093 Ala Heiau Road for a structure fire in Puna.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a garage carport which they put out by 9:08 p.m. The fire was confined to a storage room and the carport.

There were no injuries reported and no roadblocks. The damage was estimated to be $17,000.

