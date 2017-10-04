By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/Rescue crews responded to a 10:43 a.m. alarm Tuesday (Oct 3) to the Papaaloa Road and Oshiro Camp Road intersection for a brush fire in Laupahoehoe.

Crews found a brushfire in vacant land buring 10-12 foot tall grass. The fire rapidly spread due to gusty trade winds at 25-35 mph. By 12:30 p.m. the fire was under control and had burned about 20 acres.

Firefighters will remain at the scene overnight to watch for flare-ups at the burn area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

