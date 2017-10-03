MEDIA RELEASE

Both the Department’s Hualālai Deepwell and Palani Deepwell have been repaired and are now operational.

As of this morning, the Emergency Water Restriction, which previously limited water use to only health and safety needs, has been lifted. Please be reminded that the mandatory 25% water restriction is still in effect for the North Kona area since three (3) wells are still undergoing repair. This means everyone must continue to reduce their normal usage by 25 percent (25%).

The Department will continue to make the necessary adjustments to the water system and asks that customers use water as efficiently as possible to meet the 25% reduction in water usage.

The Department sincerely appreciates the community’s efforts to restrict their water usage. Due to your help, water service was maintained to all customers throughout this emergency.

For more information visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org, call 961-8060 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after hour emergencies call us at 961-8790.

