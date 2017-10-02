MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 25, 2017, through October 1, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 869 DUI arrests compared with 814 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 192 Puna 7 213 Ka‘ū 0 8 Kona 9 394 South Kohala 1 48 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 20 869

There have been 1,011 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,041 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.9 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes and 23.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



