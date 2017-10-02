MEDIA RELEASE

COUNTY OF HAWAII, MASS TRANSIT AGENCY

Island-Wide Transit Master Plan

Community Informational Meetings

Kailua-Kona

Monday, October 9, 2017 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center, Council Building A, Council Chambers

74-5044 Ana Keohokalole Highway

Kea‘au

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kea‘au Community Center, 16-186 Pili Mua Street

Pāhoa

Thursday, October 12, 2017 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2910 Kauhale Street

Waimea

Thursday, October 19, 2017 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Waimea Elementary School, 67-1225 Māmalahoa Highway

Hilo

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale, 799 Pi‘ilani Street

If you require language translation, an auxiliary aid or service (e.g., sign language interpreter, accessible parking or materials in alternative format), please contact

Jo-Anna Herkes, SSFM International at (808) 356-1260 at least five (5) days prior to the meeting date. TTY users may use TRS to contact our office.

