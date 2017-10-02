MEDIA RELEASE

Hale Nani work furlough inmate Alexander Hill failed to return from a furlough pass to the reintegration center. Hill left at 11:45 a.m. and was scheduled to return by 4:15 p.m. Hawaii County Police were notified.

Hill is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

33-year old Hill is 5’6” tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving time for Abuse of a Family or Household Member. He faces an additional escape charge when found. Hill’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December 2017.

If you see him, please call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.

