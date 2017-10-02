MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Monday, October 1, 2017 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset, October 6, 2017.

This action honors the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am shocked and terribly saddened by the news of an unbelievable act of mass murder in Las Vegas. We call it The Ninth Island because we have so many family and friends living there, and most of us have visited for entertainment or for business. Today we grieve with those who have lost loved ones and pray for the injured,” said Gov. Ige.

