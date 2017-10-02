MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, October 2- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 6.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 59.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 31.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 2 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.81/g in 2016, $2.88/g in 2015, $4.19/g in 2014, $4.22/g in 2013 and $4.40/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.06/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

Anchorage- $2.85/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

Honolulu- $2.92/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

“For a third straight week, the majority of states saw average pump prices for gasoline fall as refineries affected by Hurricane Harvey in late August continued to show signs of being on the mend,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “All the more remarkable when you consider that oil prices, which rose over $5 a barrel in September, did not prevent gasoline prices from declining and that momentum is likely to continue with another decrease for the week ahead.”

“Though last week witnessed pump price increases in the Great Lakes, this can be traced to the price cycling behavior of the region, which means these states will see prices fall to start the week. Nationwide, many drivers continue to express frustration that the decreases aren’t reflecting pre-Harvey pump prices. As noted last week by Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, “it will take weeks or months to see gasoline inventories recover fully, but prices will continue slowly drift lower as inventories improve.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



