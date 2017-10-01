MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management announces that work to remediate the area used for scrap metal processing at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will start on or about October 2, 2017.

The project was awarded to contractor Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd, and is anticipated to be completed by August 1, 2018.

The transfer station, greenwaste, white goods, scrap metal, reuse center, HI5 redemption, and mulch pickup are not affected and will remain open. The site for e-waste collection will temporarily move to the same site as the Household Hazardous Waste collection.

The Department of Environmental Management apologizes for any inconvenience the project activities may cause.

For more information, please contact Gregory Goodale, Solid Waste Division Chief at 961-8515.

