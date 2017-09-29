 

   

Categorized | News

Hawaii Island lane closures for the weekend of Sept 29 to Oct 1, 2017

Posted on September 29, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6495.9595  chart+42.5088
S&P 5002519.36  chart+9.30
AAPL154.12  chart+0.84
FB170.87  chart+2.14
GOOG959.11  chart+9.61
INTC38.08  chart+0.25
MSFT74.49  chart+0.62
ORCL48.35  chart+0.27
QCOM51.84  chart+0.09
ALEX46.33  chart+0.04
BOH83.36  chart+0.19
BRN1.8001  chart-0.0009
BYD26.05  chart+0.78
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF32.18  chart+0.16
CYAN4.0594  chart+0.2094
HA37.55  chart+0.60
HCOM29.82  chart-0.48
HE33.37  chart-0.30
MLP13.95  chart-0.50
MRPI0.0009  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.12  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.57  chart-0.18
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 29, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: