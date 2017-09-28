 

   

Categorized | News

Segobia is the Police Officer of the Year

Posted on September 28, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee named Officer Marco Segobia as the “Officer of the Year” at its award ceremony in Kona yesterday, (September 27). Officer Segobia was selected out of a group of eleven former Officers of the Month.

In speaking to the officers, families, and friends attending the awards luncheon, Chief Paul K. Ferreira praised the work of the officers considered for the “Officer of the Year” award and congratulated them all on their unique contributions to the department and community. The Chief added, “all of you are prime examples of fulfilling the Mission of our department to work cooperatively with the community to enforce the laws, preserve peace, and provide a safe environment.”

Officer Segobia was involved in an investigation starting at the lowest level, and through his work and perseverance, he was able to work his way up to the highest possible level of a major drug trafficking organization. Officers recovered a significant amount of narcotics and apprehended those responsible for importing and distributing the drugs.

Officer Segobia is committed to keeping drugs out of the community. He is motivated, proactive, possess a high energy level, and is a pleasure to work with according to his fellow officers. He has a passion for vice work and is a prime example of a quality vice officer.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6453.4507  chart+0.1875
S&P 5002510.06  chart+3.02
AAPL153.10  chart-1.13
FB168.51  chart+0.83
GOOG949.16  chart+4.67
INTC37.775  chart+0.235
MSFT73.84  chart-0.01
ORCL48.08  chart-0.08
QCOM51.81  chart+0.26
ALEX46.28  chart+0.28
BOH83.21  chart+0.04
BRN1.801  chart-0.029
BYD25.2399  chart+0.0599
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF32.055  chart+0.085
CYAN3.999  chart-0.001
HA36.975  chart-1.325
HCOM30.24  chart+0.23
HE33.655  chart+0.105
MLP14.55  chart-0.55
MRPI0.0009  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.12  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.73  chart+0.19
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 28, 2017 / 4:08 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: