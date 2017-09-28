MEDIA RELEASE

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee named Officer Marco Segobia as the “Officer of the Year” at its award ceremony in Kona yesterday, (September 27). Officer Segobia was selected out of a group of eleven former Officers of the Month.

In speaking to the officers, families, and friends attending the awards luncheon, Chief Paul K. Ferreira praised the work of the officers considered for the “Officer of the Year” award and congratulated them all on their unique contributions to the department and community. The Chief added, “all of you are prime examples of fulfilling the Mission of our department to work cooperatively with the community to enforce the laws, preserve peace, and provide a safe environment.”

Officer Segobia was involved in an investigation starting at the lowest level, and through his work and perseverance, he was able to work his way up to the highest possible level of a major drug trafficking organization. Officers recovered a significant amount of narcotics and apprehended those responsible for importing and distributing the drugs.

Officer Segobia is committed to keeping drugs out of the community. He is motivated, proactive, possess a high energy level, and is a pleasure to work with according to his fellow officers. He has a passion for vice work and is a prime example of a quality vice officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



