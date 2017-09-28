MEDIA RELEASE

Officer Marcos Santos, a (13-year police veteran), has been named as the Aloha Exchange Club’s August 2017 Officer of the Month.

Officer Santos is being saluted based on his actions and assistance with a potential suicide case. He was assigned to conduct checks in the Hakalau area on a report that a suicidal male party was heading to that area. Dispatch provided the parties name, physical description, and vehicle description.

Officer Santo responded and observed the male party near the center of the Honoliʻi Bridge and carefully approached the man. The individual was highly agitated and indicated he planned to harm himself. Officer Santos continued to talk with the man for nearly one hour maintaining a calm voice and assuring him that the officers were there to help him. He was able to gain the male parties trust leading to the man stepping off the bridge and walking with Officer Santos to a safe place. Due to Officer Santos actions, the man is alive today.

Officer Santos demonstrated his commitment to the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, and Community Satisfaction.

