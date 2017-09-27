MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old Puna man wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Saul Keoni Fukunaga is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes with a tattoo depicting the word “PUNA” running down his right upper arm. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

The public is advised against approaching Fukunaga, as police consider to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho at (808) 961-2272 or aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

