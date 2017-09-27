MEDIA RELEASE
HAWAII — The Mountain View Public and School Library will temporarily modify its public service hours starting Monday, September 18, 2017:
- Sunday – closed
- Monday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday – closed
The revised temporary modified hours are in effect until further notice as we work toward hiring new staff following the retirement of long-time employees. Library services are still available at our Keaau, Pahoa, and Hilo public libraries. Please visit our website at:
www.librarieshawaii.org/ for their public service schedule.
We apologize for this inconvenience. An announcement will be made when the Mountain View library resumes its regular public service schedule.
