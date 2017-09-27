MEDIA RELEASE

HAWAII — The Mountain View Public and School Library will temporarily modify its public service hours starting Monday, September 18, 2017:

Sunday – closed

Monday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday – closed

The revised temporary modified hours are in effect until further notice as we work toward hiring new staff following the retirement of long-time employees. Library services are still available at our Keaau, Pahoa, and Hilo public libraries. Please visit our website at:

www.librarieshawaii.org/ for their public service schedule.

We apologize for this inconvenience. An announcement will be made when the Mountain View library resumes its regular public service schedule.

