Mountain View Library begins revised modified hours on September 18, 2017

Posted on September 27, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

HAWAII — The Mountain View Public and School Library will temporarily modify its public service hours starting Monday, September 18, 2017:

  • Sunday – closed
  • Monday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday – closed

The revised temporary modified hours are in effect until further notice as we work toward hiring new staff following the retirement of long-time employees. Library services are still available at our Keaau, Pahoa, and Hilo public libraries. Please visit our website at:
www.librarieshawaii.org/ for their public service schedule.

We apologize for this inconvenience. An announcement will be made when the Mountain View library resumes its regular public service schedule.


