MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – In unanimous floor votes, members of the Hawai‘i State Senate today confirmed the appointments of Third Circuit District Family Court Judge Henry T. Nakamoto to the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hilo) and attorney Robert D.S. Kim to the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Kona).

“These two appointees were brought before the Senate with high regard from those within the legal community,” said Senator Brian Taniguchi (Dist. 11 – Manoa, Makiki, Punchbowl, Papakolea), chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. “The breadth of their experience, legal knowledge, and expressed commitment to the community and public service make these judges solid additions to the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit.”

Henry Taro Nakamoto has served as a Family Court judge and a District Court judge since June 2014. Before serving on the bench, he was a partner and director at Nakamoto, Okamoto & Yamamoto, and an associate at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel. He was born and raised on Hawai‘i Island and practiced law there for 23 years. Nakamoto completed a B.A. in economics at Cornell University before earning his J.D. at Hastings College of Law. Nakamoto’s confirmation fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Judge Glenn S. Hara. He will serve for a term of 10 years.

Robert D.S. Kim has been a private practice litigator who has extensive civil, family and criminal trial experience. Kim served as the West Hawai‘i Bar Association President for many years. Kim graduated with a B.A. in political science from the University of Hawai‘i, Hilo and earned his law degree at the William S. Richardson School of Law. Kim’s confirmation fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Judge Ronald Ibarra. He will serve for a term of 10 years.

