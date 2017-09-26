 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of September 18-24, 2017

Posted on September 26, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 18, 2017, through September 24, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 849 DUI arrests compared with 793 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	1	9
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	6	189
Puna    	6	206
Ka‘ū    	1	8
Kona    	8	385
South Kohala	2	47
North Kohala	1	2
Island Total	25	849

There have been 973 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,020 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.6 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 23.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6417.6982  chart+37.5347
S&P 5002500.39  chart+3.55
AAPL154.22  chart+1.08
FB166.5999  chart+2.3899
GOOG935.27  chart+10.41
INTC37.3347  chart-0.1353
MSFT73.49  chart+0.23
ORCL48.03  chart+0.11
QCOM51.301  chart+0.171
ALEX45.61  chart+0.14
BOH82.00  chart+0.43
BRN1.83  chart+0.00
BYD25.13  chart-0.05
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF31.45  chart+0.62
CYAN4.195  chart+0.045
HA37.95  chart+0.60
HCOM30.00  chart+0.16
HE33.40  chart-0.30
MLP13.40  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0009  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.12  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.36  chart+0.38
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 27, 2017 / 11:40 am

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: