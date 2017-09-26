MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 18, 2017, through September 24, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 849 DUI arrests compared with 793 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 189 Puna 6 206 Ka‘ū 1 8 Kona 8 385 South Kohala 2 47 North Kohala 1 2 Island Total 25 849

There have been 973 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,020 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.6 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 23.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



