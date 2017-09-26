 

   

Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants

Posted on September 26, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Peter E. Fuerte, a 50-year-old who frequents the South Kona and Kaʻū districts.

He is wanted on multiple outstanding bench warrants for contempt of court and questioning in connection with an unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle investigation.

Fuerte is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 200 pounds, bald with a mustache, beard and numerous tattoos on his arms and body.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Chandler Nacino at 808-326-4646.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


