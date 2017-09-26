 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a man reported missing

Posted on September 26, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Rafael N. Davalos

Rafael N. Davalos

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rafael N. Davalos.

He is 46-years-old, 5-feet-five-inches, 145 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and is unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a green 808 T-shirt, brown shorts, and brown shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6415.1968  chart+35.0332
S&P 5002499.41  chart+2.57
AAPL154.03  chart+0.89
FB166.48  chart+2.27
GOOG935.315  chart+10.455
INTC37.261  chart-0.209
MSFT73.465  chart+0.205
ORCL48.06  chart+0.14
QCOM51.27  chart+0.14
ALEX45.61  chart+0.14
BOH81.895  chart+0.325
BRN1.83  chart+0.00
BYD25.19  chart+0.01
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF31.36  chart+0.53
CYAN4.195  chart+0.045
HA37.85  chart+0.50
HCOM29.95  chart+0.11
HE33.41  chart-0.29
MLP13.40  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0009  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.12  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.36  chart+0.38
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 27, 2017 / 12:01 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: