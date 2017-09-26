MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rafael N. Davalos.

He is 46-years-old, 5-feet-five-inches, 145 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and is unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a green 808 T-shirt, brown shorts, and brown shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

