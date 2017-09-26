MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 39-year-old Hilo man wanted for questioning for a robbery that occurred today (September 26), at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Panaʻewa.
Sought is Benny Rapoza, Jr., described as 5-feet-6-inches, 170 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.
Rapoza has no known permanent address but frequents the Hilo and Puna areas. Rapoza may be operating a dark green Chevy Tracker SUV with Hawaiʻi license plate number HMW 354.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to a $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID.
Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
