 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Hilo man regarding a robbery Tuesday (Sept 26)

Posted on September 26, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Benny Rapoza, Jr.

Benny Rapoza, Jr.

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 39-year-old Hilo man wanted for questioning for a robbery that occurred today (September 26), at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Panaʻewa.

Sought is Benny Rapoza, Jr., described as 5-feet-6-inches, 170 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Rapoza has no known permanent address but frequents the Hilo and Puna areas. Rapoza may be operating a dark green Chevy Tracker SUV with Hawaiʻi license plate number HMW 354.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to a $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID.

Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6415.2070  chart+35.0435
S&P 5002499.41  chart+2.57
AAPL154.02  chart+0.88
FB166.481  chart+2.271
GOOG935.33  chart+10.47
INTC37.2632  chart-0.2068
MSFT73.46  chart+0.20
ORCL48.059  chart+0.139
QCOM51.26  chart+0.13
ALEX45.61  chart+0.14
BOH81.895  chart+0.325
BRN1.83  chart+0.00
BYD25.19  chart+0.01
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF31.36  chart+0.53
CYAN4.195  chart+0.045
HA37.85  chart+0.50
HCOM29.95  chart+0.11
HE33.41  chart-0.29
MLP13.40  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0009  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.12  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.36  chart+0.38
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 27, 2017 / 12:00 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: