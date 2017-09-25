MEDIA RELEASE

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

0426 UTC TUE SEP 26 2017

…PTWC TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT…

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS

———————————

* MAGNITUDE 6.5

* ORIGIN TIME 0420 UTC SEP 26 2017

* COORDINATES 23.8 SOUTH 176.4 WEST

* DEPTH 104 KM / 65 MILES

* LOCATION SOUTH OF THE FIJI ISLANDS

EVALUATION

———-

* AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 6.5 OCCURRED

SOUTH OF THE FIJI ISLANDS AT 0420 UTC ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER

26 2017.

* BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT

FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

——————-

* NO ACTION IS REQUIRED.

NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

————————————–

* THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS

ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED OR THE SITUATION CHANGES.

* AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S.

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT

EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV/EARTHQUAKE… -ALL LOWER CASE-.

* FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND AT

PTWC.WEATHER.GOV AND AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV.

* COASTAL REGIONS OF HAWAII… AMERICAN SAMOA… GUAM… AND

CNMI SHOULD REFER TO PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES

SPECIFICALLY FOR THOSE PLACES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT

PTWC.WEATHER.GOV.

* COASTAL REGIONS OF CALIFORNIA… OREGON… WASHINGTON…

BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA SHOULD ONLY REFER TO U.S.

NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES THAT CAN BE FOUND

AT NTWC.ARH.NOAA.GOV.

USGS: How large does an earthquake have to be to cause a tsunami?



Magnitudes below 6.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude are very unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size do not usually produce destructive tsunamis. However, small sea level changes may be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps. Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes of this size may produce destructive tsunamis especially near the epicenter; at greater distances small sea level changes may be observed. Tsunamis capable of producing damage at great distances are rare in the magnitude range. Magnitude 7.9 and greater

Destructive local tsunamis are possible near the epicenter, and significant sea level changes and damage may occur in a broader region. Note that with a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the probability of an aftershock with a magnitude exceeding 7.5 is not negligible. To date, the largest aftershock recorded has been magnitude 7.1 that did not produce a damaging tsunami.

