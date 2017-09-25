 

   

Puna man is arrested on a warrant and an assault investigation

MEDIA RELEASE

Daniel S.K. Valente-Akau

Hawaiʻi Island police have located and taken into custody a 28-year-old Puna man wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and questioning in an unrelated assault investigation.

Police arrested Daniel S.K. Valente-Akau late Thursday evening (September 21), in lower Puna. He was held at the Hilo cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday (September 22), at 1 p.m.

Detectives with the Juvenile Aid Section are continuing the assault investigation.

Police ask anyone with any knowledge about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Christopher Ragasa at (808) 961-8843 or via email at Christopher.Ragasa@hawaiicount….


