MEDIA RELEASE

On (September 22), North Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Highway 19 near the 24 mile marker, after it was reported by the victim that the suspect, 47-year-old Aljune Soria, shot at him several times with a rifle after he was involved in a previous argument with the victim.

After an independent witness corroborated what the victim reported, Aljune Soria was arrested for the offense of Reckless Endangering in the first degree.

Detectives from the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation and after conferral with the Prosecutor’s office, Soria was charged with the offenses of Reckless Endangering in the first degree, Terroristic Threatening in the first degree, and Place to Keep loaded firearm.

His bail was set at $9,000 and his initial court appearance is set for (September 25).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



