MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police report that Kawika Buckland, 20-years-old, was arrested for the offense of Theft 2 after Puna Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

Responding officers observed Buckland sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle which was determined to be stolen. Other items that were observed in the vehicle were stolen from several other vehicles that were reported to have been broken into during the early morning hours of (September 21), in the Orchidland subdivision.

On (September 22), Detectives from the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Section conferred with the Prosecutor’s office and Kawika Buckland was charged with the offenses of Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, 3 counts of Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, 2 counts of Unauthorized control of Personal confidential information, 2 counts of Fraudulent Use of a credit card, 1 count of identity theft in the 3rd degree, 2 counts of theft in the 3rd degree, and 3 counts of theft in the 4th degree.

Buckland is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $16,750 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for (September 25), in District Court.

