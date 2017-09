By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 3:41 a.m. alarm Monday (Sept 25) to Forest Road in Nanawale area for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story un-permitted house engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 4 a.m. and it was declared out at 4:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, the Red Cross is assisting the family who was displaced by the fire.

The home was destroyed and the loss was estimated to be about $4,000.

