By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The brushfire in the Ka‘u district near South Point as of 2 p.m. Monday (Sept 25) was about 80 percent contained on the fourth day of firefighting efforts. The fire area extends from Waikapuna Bay to within 3/4 miles of Green Sands Subdivision and has over a dozen spot fires outside of the main fire area. On Sunday these spot fires range from 100 square feet to several acres.

As of 6 p.m. Monday (Sept 25) the brushfire had grown to about 1,645 acres of uneven land.

Crews have three bulldozers cutting fire breaks Sunday, helicopters doing water drops and ground crews fighting the fire and watching the the perimeter of the blaze at night.

Due to this fire, the following advisories are issued:

There are no roadway closures at this time. Area motorists should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.

Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for Waiohinu area including Green Sands, Mark Twain Estates, and Discovery Harbor.

The public is requested to stay out of the active fire area.

