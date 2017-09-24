 

   

Categorized | News

Police have located a woman reported missing

Posted on September 24, 2017. Tags: , ,

UPDATED

HAWAII POLICE DEPT: Grace E. Miller, 77 was located in good health in Hilo.

MEDIA RELEASE

Grace E. Miller

Grace E. Miller

Missing Person: Grace E. Miller, 77, Caucasian female, 5’9″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, short grey hair.

Last seen: On Koula Street in Hilo on September 23, 2017 at around 3 pm. and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve shirt that is either flannel or blue and possibly wearing a gray/tan colored ball cap with a honu design.

She recently had a surgical procedure done and may have a bandage on her right ear.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ms. Miller, please contact police at 935-3311.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6426.922  chart+4.229
S&P 5002502.22  chart+1.62
AAPL151.89  chart-1.50
FB170.54  chart-0.57
GOOG928.53  chart-3.92
INTC37.18  chart-0.02
MSFT74.41  chart+0.20
ORCL48.16  chart+0.19
QCOM52.09  chart+0.06
ALEX44.97  chart-0.22
BOH81.49  chart-0.01
BRN1.85  chart+0.04
BYD25.04  chart-0.88
CAGU0.25  chart+0.00
CPF30.54  chart+0.15
CYAN4.15  chart+0.20
HA37.70  chart-0.40
HCOM29.81  chart+0.25
HE33.48  chart-0.08
MLP13.25  chart-0.30
MRPI0.0013  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.18  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.51  chart+0.13
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 22, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: