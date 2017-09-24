UPDATED

HAWAII POLICE DEPT: Grace E. Miller, 77 was located in good health in Hilo.

MEDIA RELEASE

Missing Person: Grace E. Miller, 77, Caucasian female, 5’9″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, short grey hair.

Last seen: On Koula Street in Hilo on September 23, 2017 at around 3 pm. and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve shirt that is either flannel or blue and possibly wearing a gray/tan colored ball cap with a honu design.

She recently had a surgical procedure done and may have a bandage on her right ear.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ms. Miller, please contact police at 935-3311.

