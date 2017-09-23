MEDIA RELEASE
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.
— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —
1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.
— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —
1) HAKALAU
Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.
— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —
1) UPPER KAUMANA
Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 7 on Monday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.
