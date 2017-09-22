 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a man reported missing

Posted on September 22, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Andrew Miles

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Miles.

He is 30-years-old, 6-feet, 210 pounds with short black hair and is unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a two-tone gray long-sleeve T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Sep 22, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

