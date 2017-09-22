MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i is seasonally home to a population of Kōlea, Pacific Golden-Plovers (Pluvialis fulva), beautiful and beloved migratory birds that nest and raise their chicks in Alaska but spend winters in our fair Islands … and who can blame them? Is there anyone among us who does not feel a twinge when they depart and rejoice at their return?

Also back by popular demand, Hawai‘i’s esteemed naturalist Susan Scott discusses and illustrates these lovely frequent fliers in her 2016 book (co-authored with plover expert Oscar W. Johnson), Hawai‘i’s Kōlea: The Amazing Transpacific Life of the Pacific Golden-Plover, which she will share in both an afternoon and evening presentation at the Lyman Museum. This much-anticipated program and book signing are being offered on Monday, September 25, first from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawai‘i. Located in historic downtown Hilo at 276 Haili Street, the Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (808) 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



