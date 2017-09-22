MEDIA RELEASE

Wayne Eric Alfred Gonsalves, Jr., was arrested on Tuesday, (September 19), on the Island of Oahu, by the Honolulu Police Department for the warrant of arrest part of this investigation. Gonsalves is being transported back to Hilo where he will have an initial court appearance on Friday, (September 22).

Hawaiʻi Island police want to thank the public for providing information about Gonsalves’ location which led to his apprehension.

Detectives from the Juvenile Aid Section are continuing their assault investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



