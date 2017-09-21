There were nice views of the 61g lava delta today (September 19) from the public viewing area. Many streams of lava were entering the ocean on the eastern side of the delta creating a robust plume. Over the past week, there have been repeated breakouts near the center of the delta, increasing its size. The delta size was roughly 10 acres (4 hectares), when measured using a satellite image of the delta taken on September 4. Photo taken Tuesday, September 19, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A telephoto of a stream of lava pouring from the delta to the beach below. As the cold sea water hits the hot lava, explosive interactions break apart the rock to form the sandy beach seen at the deltas base. Photo taken Tuesday, September 19, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation and ranged about 23-43 m (75–141 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. Widening cracks and slumping on the Kamokuna lava delta indicate its instability and potential for collapse. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued to occur beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, primarily at depths less than 5 km (3 mi), with some additional deeper events (5–13 km, or 3–8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week. On September 15, 2017, at 08:40 p.m. HST, a magnitude-3.7 earthquake occurred 33 km (21 mi) NE of Kaneohe Station, Oahu, at 10 km (6 mi) depth.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, volcano updates and photos, recent earthquake info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. September 14-21, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

