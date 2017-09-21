MEDIA RELEASE

South Hilo Patrol officers are investigating a collision involving a motor vehicle and two pedestrians that occurred in Hilo.

On (September 21), at about 10:50 a.m., police and HFD medics responded to a report of two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle while on Kinoʻole Street at the Mamo Street intersection in Downtown Hilo.

Arriving officers determined that an 86-year-old Hilo woman and an 86-year-old female visitor from Oahu were crossing Kinoʻole Street in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla compact traveling south on Kinoʻole Street and being operated by an 88-year-old Hilo woman.

Medics took the victims to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment. They are in critical condition, and both will be transported via medi-vac to Oahu for further treatment.

The driver of the compact was uninjured.

Police have initiated a negligent injury investigation and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call Officer Debney Jaramillo at (808) 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



