Application Deadline for Competitive Nomination is November 1, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono is currently accepting applications from Hawaii students who seek a military service academy nomination from her office. Each year, Senator Hirono nominates Hawaii students to the Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Qualified students seeking a Congressional nomination from Senator Hirono must apply by the November 1, 2017 deadline.

“Each year, I have the privilege of nominating talented Hawaii students to serve as the next generation of our country’s military leaders,” said Senator Hirono, a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. “Those selected for nomination will go forward to proudly represent our state as they continue through the rigorous and highly competitive application process.”

To be considered for a nomination, candidates should have a strong academic background, participation in school and community activities, a high standard of physical fitness, and a desire to serve as a commissioned officer in the U.S. uniformed services or the U.S. Merchant Marine. Nomination does not guarantee admission.

For more information on how to apply, please click here: www.hirono.senate.gov/help/stu…

