Hawaiʻi Island police have located and taken into custody a 19-year-old Hilo man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping investigation.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Wednesday morning, (September 20), a 19-year-old female reported that an adult male known to her held her against her will within his vehicle. While on Kinoʻole Street near the intersection with Lanikāula Street, after several failed attempts to get out of the car, she was able to unlock the door, exit the vehicle and immediately began yelling for help. She received the assistance of nearby residents who called police as the suspect fled the area.

Police arrested David John Erlenbach late yesterday afternoon at a residence in Hilo. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Juvenile Aid Section continue this investigation.

Police ask anyone with any knowledge about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Fetuutuunai Amuimuia at (808) 961-2278 or via email at fetuutuunai.Amuimuia@hawaiicou…

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

