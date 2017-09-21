MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 11, 2017, through September 17, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 824 DUI arrests compared with 767 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 8 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 183 Puna 9 200 Ka‘ū 0 7 Kona 11 377 South Kohala 1 45 North Kohala 0 1 Island Total 24 824

There have been 948 major accidents so far this year compared with 999 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.1 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 23.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

