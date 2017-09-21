This is a fire information update for 6 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Hawaii Fire Department reports a large brushfire located in the area of Ka‘alu‘alu near South Point, in Ka‘u.

Due to this fire, the following advisories are issued:

There are no roadway closures at this time. Area motorists should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.

Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for Waiohinu area including Green Sands, Mark Twain Estates, and Discovery Harbor.

The public is requested to stay out of the active fire area.

Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

Additional Closures may occur without notice.

