Large brushfire in South Point area Thursday (Sept 21)

Posted on September 21, 2017. Tags: ,

This is a fire information update for 6 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Hawaii Fire Department reports a large brushfire located in the area of Ka‘alu‘alu near South Point, in Ka‘u.

Due to this fire, the following advisories are issued:

  • There are no roadway closures at this time. Area motorists should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.
  • Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for Waiohinu area including Green Sands, Mark Twain Estates, and Discovery Harbor.
  • The public is requested to stay out of the active fire area.
  • Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

Additional Closures may occur without notice.


