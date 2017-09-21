This is a fire information update for 6 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017.
Hawaii Fire Department reports a large brushfire located in the area of Ka‘alu‘alu near South Point, in Ka‘u.
Due to this fire, the following advisories are issued:
- There are no roadway closures at this time. Area motorists should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.
- Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for Waiohinu area including Green Sands, Mark Twain Estates, and Discovery Harbor.
- The public is requested to stay out of the active fire area.
- Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night.
Additional Closures may occur without notice.
