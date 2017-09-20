MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-old Hilo man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping investigation involving an adult female.

Police are seeking David John Erlenbach who is described as 5-feet-11-inches, 170 pounds, brown eyes and black hair and is known to wear prescription type eyeglasses. He has a Japanese symbol tattoo on his left shoulder and his date of birth tattooed in Roman numerals on his chest. Erlenbach resides in the Hilo area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Fetuutuunai Amuimuia at (808) 961-2278 or via email at fetuutuunai.Amuimuia@hawaiicou….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

